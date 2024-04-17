Region's Affinity To Technology And Innovation Is Key

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Earlier this year, H E Lothar Freischlader, Germany's Ambassador to the State of Qatar and Thomas Triller, Deputy Head of Mission responsible for economic affairs, met for a talk with representatives of the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum's Executive Committee.

The multilateral conference, hosted by Qatar's Ministry of Transport, and held under the patronage of H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, is taking place from April 30, 2024, and is set to be the pioneering exchange platform centering on driverless e-mobility, a topic of global significance and urgency.

Providing the perspective of a leading technology exporter and traditional automotive nation, the diplomats shared their observations and views on Qatar's trajectory as a hub for dialogue, Qatari-German relations, global collaboration for a common good, and the potentials of autonomous e-mobility going forward. The German embassy indeed is the first diplomatic representation in Doha to utilize an electric vehicle as a staff car.

Reflecting on Qatar's success staging the FIFA World Cup, Ambassador Freischlader, who has extensive experience in the Middle East, kicked off the conversation by underscoring the country's pivot towards becoming a center for international exchange.

He noted the World Cup 2022 as an exciting, transformative event that has spotlighted the country's organizational prowess and infrastructure development in front of a global audience, yet also accentuated Doha's already long-standing commitment to orchestrating a diversity of high-level events even before the tournament, such as the Doha Forum, Qatar Economic Forum, and others.

Likewise, the Ambassador pointed to Doha having been the venue for numerous important diplomatic talks and its strategic position facilitated by its efficient airport, worldwide connectivity, and excellent conference infrastructure.

Continuing the sentiment, Freischlader emphasized on the importance of building upon existing collaborations in education, science, and innovation in support of Qatar's vision towards a knowledge-based society, signaling fertile ground for increased and intensified collaboration in a variety of sectors.

While attesting that“the number of Qatari students in Germany or vice versa, German students in Qatar, is comparably low, and there is considerable room for improvement in the relations regarding the educational and cultural fields,” he proceeded to say that“Qatar National Vision 2030 and the recently adopted Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, are important points of contact. Germany, with its numerous higher education institutions, is an important center for science and research. With innovative degree programs and the connection between science and business, Germany offers attractive opportunities for young people from all over the world.”

Anticipating the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, Deputy Head of Mission Triller, who served most of his career in the Far East before being stationed in Doha, delved into challenges and prospects of e-mobility, considering it a vital frontier.“E-mobility and autonomous driving stand in front of great challenges, but certainly also great opportunities. We can hardly expect truly autonomous vehicles in the streetscape before 2030,” he nevertheless noted.

With focus on Qatar, Triller pointed to the country's outstanding infrastructure, excellent data capacity and usage, as well as its“very technology-friendly and population that is very receptive to novelties, including in regards to road traffic,” potentially placing the Gulf state as an ideal, real-life testing ground for new, cutting-edge mobility solutions.

Echoing this very notion, Ambassador Freischlader opened up deeper insights into his own impressions:“Qataris and everyone in the region are highly tech-savvy people. They are enthusiastic about technology. When there are new developments, whether on this topic, in medical advancements, or anything else, people here are ready to embrace it. The first question asked here is: What opportunities does this offer me?”

He concluded:“In Germany, and also other parts of Europe, the question is more about: What are the risks and side effects? Is the glass half full or half empty? Here, it is always half full. This mindset triggers something, it influences the population's thinking and likewise affects the opportunities that arise in such a market. When there is openness, willingness, and affinity, you are more likely to succeed with such developments, and achieve good, positive results.”