Alfardan Automobiles Unveils The All-New BMW X2 In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Alfardan Automobiles, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Qatar, showcased the epitome of power and precision with the launch of the all-new BMW X2 in the market.

Launched in the picturesque setting of The St Regis Doha's Asateer Ramadan tent, guests and media partners alike had the opportunity to witness the first public appearance of the all-new BMW X2 in Qatar, showcased by Alfardan Automobiles.

The BMW X2, a vehicle concept that introduced the Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) for the premium compact segment, has now evolved into a more distinctive, sportier, and forward-looking second generation. With its significantly larger dimensions and a pronounced coupé silhouette, it offers a unique mix of sportiness and everyday practicality.

The BMW X2 – with its characteristic design and outstanding performance – boasts a powerful 201 hp engine with 221 nm torque, with a top speed of 231 km/h. Sprinting from 0-100 km/h in just 7.4 seconds, its adaptive M suspension, and high-performance M Sport braking system guarantee a sporty drive paired with agile handing.

Set atop 20” M light alloy wheels, featuring the BMW Iconic Glow and adaptative LED headlights, the new BMW X2 xDrive20i is sure to make an impact with powerful lines and an athletic presence.

Inside, both the driver and passengers will experience true comfort with an impressive panoramic sunroof that offers an open-top atmosphere in every seat, ambient lighting and sports seats. The latest BMW X2 also features the BMW head-up display for driving ease, BMW curved display, wireless charging and an expanded range of digital services.

The standard assistance systems for automated driving and parking available in the all-new BMW X2 increase comfort and safety both in everyday driving and on longer journeys. Standard features include the latest version of the front collision warning system, Cruise Control with brake function, Speed Limit Info and Lane Departure Warning with lane return. The Parking Assistant including Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant also forms part of the standard equipment roster.

The BMW iX2, an electric version of the X2, will be available in the Qatar market from June. This fully electric SUV coupe marries the distinctive silhouette and innovative BMW Iconic Glow with the cutting-edge eDrive technology, marking a leap forward in electric mobility.

For more information on the BMW X2 and the BMW iX2, customers can contact +974 4447 7577 or e-mail: [email protected] .