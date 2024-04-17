Brother-Sister Duo Found Dead In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) A 30-year-old school teacher and her 17-year-old brother were killed allegedly using a screwdriver in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kamlesh Holkar (30), a resident of Shakarpur, and her younger brother Ram Pratap Singh, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Police received a call at 10:11 a.m. that there had been a fight and someone was injured at Gali. No-3, Shakarpur following which a team was rushed to the spot.

On reaching the spot, the police came to know that a double murder had been committed and Kamlesh and her brother were found dead.

"Kamlesh worked as a school teacher in Sahibabad, UP and her brother, Ram Pratap Singh, was studying in class 12 and came to his sister's house on April 14 to celebrate his nephew's birthday. The family of the deceased has been informed," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta.

Initial inquiry revealed that there was a fight between Kamlesh and her husband Shriyansh Kumar (33), after which the latter was found missing from the house.

"Later, Kumar joined the investigation. The weapon used is suspected to be a screwdriver found near the scene of the crime. Further investigation is underway," the DCP added.