Torrential rain causes widespread flooding in Gulf region, disrupts Dubai airport

(MENAFN) Torrential rain wreaked havoc across the Gulf region on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding in Dubai and briefly disrupting operations at the city's airport. The storms, which had already claimed at least 18 lives in Oman, paralyzed Dubai, a key financial hub in the Middle East.



The heavy rainfall led to flooding in various parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, with iconic shopping centers like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates being affected. Reports indicated that water levels reached ankle-deep at some Dubai Metro stations, while roads and residential areas also experienced significant inundation.



As a result of the severe weather conditions, schools across the UAE were closed, with authorities expecting them to remain shut on Wednesday due to the forecast of further storms, including the possibility of hail.



Dubai airport, known as the world's busiest international airport in terms of passenger traffic, faced disruptions as operations were suspended for 25 minutes and more than 50 flights were canceled. Social media posts shared unconfirmed images of planes navigating through aprons submerged in deep water, highlighting the extent of the flooding.



"Due to the intense storm, operations were temporarily suspended for 25 minutes this afternoon, but have since recommenced, and are now in recovery mode," a Dubai Airports representative noted.

