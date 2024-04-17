Afghan Women Get Kosovo Presidential Medal

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Several Afghan women have received the Kosovo Presidential Medal of Courage in recognition of their services, says a media report.

Zahra Nader, editor-in-chief of Zan Times, Medina Darwazi, Arefa Fatimi, and other Afghan women were given the covetous award by Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

The courageous Afghan women were handed the awards at the International Women, Peace, and Security Conference, according to WE News.

The event focused on dialogue on security, peace and amplifying voices of survivors of sexual violence, the report said.

Speaking at the conference, President Osmani underlined Kosovo's support for the struggle of the Afghan women.

Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state, the presidents of Slovenia and Albania, as well as representatives from other nations spoke at the conference.

