White House: US To Slap New Sanctions On Iran

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States says it will slap more sanctions on Iran for its missile and drone development programmes.

Days after the unprecedented Iranian strike on Israel, the White House national security advisor said companies cooperating with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Defence Ministry in Tehran would also be sanctioned.

Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden, together with the US allies and leaders of both chambers of Congress, was developing a“comprehensive response” to the Iranian onslaught on Israel.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said:“In the coming days, the US will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone programme, as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the IRGC and Iran's Defence Ministry.”

US allies and partners would soon be following with their own sanctions against the Islamic republic, he hoped, saying President Biden was also coordinating with the G7 on a comprehensive response.

“These new sanctions and other measures will continue a steady drumbeat of pressure to contain and degrade Iran's military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors.”

