18 Egyptian Engineering Companies Showcase At China's Canton Fair

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EECE) has announced the participation of 18 Egyptian companies at the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China. This event, running from 15 to 19 April 2024, features sectors including household appliances, electrical devices, and kitchenware. This initiative aligns with the council's strategy to penetrate international markets, boost exports, and stay abreast of technological advancements.

May Helmy, the Executive Director of EECE, expressed the council's commitment to expanding into global markets and pursuing growth opportunities in 2024. Helmy highlighted the council's success in surpassing its $4bn export target in 2023.

Helmy further emphasized the council's goal to sustain yearly growth, contributing to Egypt's national strategy of increasing exports to $100bn in the foreseeable future. The engineering sector stands out as a key driver of Egypt's commodity and industrial export growth.

To enhance export volumes, Helmy revealed that the EECE has formulated a strategy aiming for a 10 to 15% increase in 2024. This strategy capitalizes on the vast capabilities of Egypt's engineering sector and is structured around several pillars. These include participating in global exhibitions-considering new regulatory guidelines-organizing trade missions, hosting international trade weeks, and meticulously analyzing market needs where Egyptian products hold competitive potential.