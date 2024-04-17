Microsoft To End Support For Office 2016 And Office 2019

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Microsoft will no longer provide security updates for Office 2016 and Office 2019 after October 14, 2025.

To avoid potential security risks, Microsoft recommend moving those licenses to the cloud with Microsoft 365.

After this end date, Microsoft will no longer provide security fixes, bug fixes, or technical support. Using products after end of support leaves organizations vulnerable to potential security threats, productivity losses, and compliance issues.

Microsoft recommend migrating devices running end of support products to the cloud with Microsoft 365 E3 to stay continuously supported. Microsoft 365 E3 includes familiar Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more along with online services like SharePoint and Exchange.

MENAFN17042024000067011011ID1108104376