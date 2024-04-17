QSE Index Rises 0.20% At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose 19.73 points, or 0.20%, at the beginning of trading on Wednesday, reaching the level of 9,872 points, compared to yesterday's closing.

QSE general index saw a rise in four sectors: Transportation by 1.87%; Insurance by 0.17%; Real Estate by 0.14%; and Banks and Financial Services by 0.08%. Telecoms was flat, while Consumer Goods and Services fell by 0.19%; and Industrials dropped 0.08%.

By 10:00 am, 20.252 million shares were traded in 2,211 transactions valued QR 50.232 million.

