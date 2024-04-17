UN head reaffirms ‘urgent’ call for reduction in Middle East tensions

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed his "urgent" call for a reduction in tensions in the Middle East.



"The secretary general's position is one he stated very clearly on Sunday in his call for maximum restraint. We do not want to see another cycle of eye for an eye, which is not a policy that will lead to peace," representative Stephane Dujarric stated during a press conference.



Dujarric stated that Guterres had a conversation on Monday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and is maintaining communication with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as well as other Israeli officials.



Guterres “called for the urgent deescalation of the situation and a renewed focus on bringing peace to the Middle East," Dujarric further mentioned.



Iran initiated a barrage of drones and missiles targeting Israel on Saturday, citing retaliation for an April 1 assault on its consulate in Syria, which resulted in the deaths of at least 13 individuals, including seven military advisers.



In response, Israel has pledged to retaliate against the Iranian attack.



With a longstanding history of animosity and mutual accusations of perpetrating attacks, the two nations have been regional adversaries for decades.

