Ram Lalla Surya Tilak On Ram Navami: PM Narendra Modi’S Best 10 Quotes On Lord Ram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ram Navami at Ayodhya: Ram Navami is an important cultural and religious occasion in Hinduism. It represents the triumph of good over evil and the righteousness of Lord Rama's life.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Rama. The day falls on the ninth day of Chaitra month, during the Shukla Paksha phase. This year's Ram Navami falls on Wednesday, April 17.

It has great cultural and religious significance in Hinduism, representing the triumph of good over evil and the righteousness of Lord Rama's life. It is a time for spiritual meditation, community meetings, and the transmission of peaceful and harmonious messages.

On this important day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top ten remarks on Lord Ram are here. Best 10 ouotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“The feelings of belongingness and brotherhood in every Indian will form the foundation of a capable, glorious, and divine Bharat. And this is the expansion of consciousness-from the divine to the nation and from Ram to the entire nation!”

“The attraction of Nishadraj towards Ram, and Lord Ram's sense of belonging for Nishadraj, how fundamental it is! Everyone is our own, everyone is equal.”

“Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India...Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India...Ram is the leader and Ram is the policy. Ram is eternal.”

“When Ram is honoured, its effect does not last for years or centuries, its effect is for thousands of years.”

“The worship of Lord Shri Ram should be special for us. This worship should rise above the self and be for the collective. This worship should transcend the ego and be for us as a community.”

“Ram temple's construction is a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It's an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too.”

“Ram Rajya was established after Lord Ram came in the Treta Yuga. He continued to show us a path for thousands of years. Now, the land of Ayodhya is asking us a question, the wait of centuries has ended but what's next? I can feel today that the Kaal Chakra is changing now, and our generation is blessed to have this opportunity.”

“Let us resolve to dedicate every moment of our lives to the construction of the nation. Let the work for the nation be our devotion to Ram, and let every moment of time, every particle of our bodies, be dedicated to the service of Ram, with the goal of serving the nation.”



“Ram speaks and thinks in accordance with time, place and circumstances. Ram teaches us to grow with time. Rama is in favour of change and modernity. With these same inspirations, India is moving ahead with Shri Ram's ideals.”

“Ram is not a dispute; Ram is a solution. Ram is not just ours; Ram belongs to everyone.”

Happy

Ram Navami

to all.