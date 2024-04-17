Dubai Floods Explained: Is Cloud Seeding To Blame For Submerging Desert City?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, heavy rainfall struck various regions of the United Arab Emirates, drenching the desert city of Dubai with rainfall equivalent to a year and a half's worth in just a few hours. This deluge led to flooding on major highways and even affected the international airport. Experts pointed out that the substantial downpour, which inundated Dubai and other parts of the UAE, was partially a result of cloud seeding efforts.

Also read:

'Biblical-level' flooding in Dubai: Dramatic videos of chaos, cars submerged & more go viral (WATCH)

The UAE, situated in one of the driest and hottest regions globally, stands as a trailblazer in utilizing cloud seeding technology to augment precipitation. This region typically receives less than 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) of rainfall annually in the Persian Gulf area.

The primary objective behind deploying this technology is to meet the escalating water demands of a burgeoning population and a diversifying economy, particularly in sectors such as tourism.

Besides the UAE, neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman also employ similar methods to enhance precipitation within their territories.

In India, scientists have also delved into this approach to address pollution concerns that grip northern regions of the country during the winter months.

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding, a technique dating back to the 1940s, has been utilized in various states across the US and numerous countries globally. This method of weather modification is viewed as a hopeful means of increasing precipitation in regions grappling with water scarcity. However, its implementation has sparked controversy, with critics raising ethical concerns, labeling it as "playing God." Some have even speculated whether cloud seeding was responsible for the significant flooding that inundated Dubai.

Clouds form as water vapor in the atmosphere cools and condenses around tiny particles, such as dust or ice nuclei, suspended in the air. When these particles grow too heavy, they precipitate as water droplets or ice crystals, falling to the Earth.

Cloud seeding involves the introduction of additional particles into a cloud to enhance its ability to generate precipitation. Common agents used for cloud seeding include silver iodide, liquid propane, dry ice (solid carbon dioxide), and various salt compounds, as noted by the North American Weather Modification Council (NAWMC).

These particles can be dispersed into clouds either from the ground or by aircraft flying into the clouds. However, specific atmospheric conditions must be met for effective cloud seeding, as not every cloud is conducive to precipitation development, nor can the desired type of precipitation, whether snow or rain, be guaranteed.

When executed correctly, cloud seeding has the potential to increase precipitation by up to 10% or more. Additionally, it can be employed to diminish the size of hailstones to safeguard property and crops and to mitigate fog around airports, thereby enhancing visibility and aircraft safety.

Meteorologists closely monitor weather conditions, and precautionary measures are implemented during cloud seeding operations in the United States to prevent adverse outcomes. These precautions include refraining from cloud seeding during periods of heightened flood risk or when snowpack levels have reached certain thresholds.

Can cloud seeing cause flash floods?

While cloud seeding offers the potential benefits of augmenting rainfall, it also entails various risks.

One significant concern is the potential for rainfall diversion, leading to drought conditions in other regions where precipitation is naturally expected.

Moreover, the deployment of cloud seeding in areas lacking adequate infrastructure to manage increased rainfall often results in flooding and extensive damage.

Scientists have time and again warn of the long-term ecological impacts associated with cloud seeding, particularly through the use of silver iodide. This chemical agent can contribute to ocean acidification, ozone layer depletion, and heightened atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. Additionally, the presence of silver, a heavy and toxic metal, poses risks to the health of plants, animals, and humans alike.

Did cloud seeding make Dubai flooding worse?

Since the 1990s, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been actively engaged in cloud seeding efforts, overseen by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). This government agency manages the country's Rain Enhancement Program, utilizing a network of numerous weather stations to closely monitor atmospheric conditions for seeding operations.

Seeding aircraft are deployed into clouds identified as most conducive to precipitation, where they release seeding agents to stimulate rainfall. Recent field campaigns conducted last fall involved experimenting with three distinct approaches: Nanomaterial Seeding, Large Salt Particle Seeding, and Conventional Hygroscopic Flares, as reported by the Emirates News Agency.

Also read:

Oman floods: Dramatic footage of those stranded being airlifted surfaces; 75 rescued so far (WATCH)

Ahmed Habib, a specialist meteorologist at NCM, revealed to Bloomberg that seeding planes conducted seven missions over two days leading up to the heavy rainfall that inundated parts of the desert nation. While some attributed the rare event, described as a once-in-a-century occurrence, to the weather modification technique, it's essential to consider other atmospheric factors.

Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli noted that the air was saturated with an excessive amount of desert dust when the intense rainfall occurred over Dubai. This dust, acting as a natural cloud-seeding agent, raises questions about whether man-made seeding alone can be held accountable for the deluge.