Ram Lalla's First Surya Tilak: PM Modi Halts Assam Rally, Asks People To Turn On Mobile Lights; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst the resonant chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 17) delivered a spirited address at a rally in Nalbari, Assam. During his speech, PM Modi urged attendees to illuminate their mobile phone lights, symbolising the 'Surya Tilak' ritual performed for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

At noon, the precise moment arrived when the Sun's rays fell directly on the forehead of Ram Lalla, marking a momentous occasion for devotees.

Embracing the significance of Ram Navami, PM Modi said, "Today holds historic significance as Ram Navami, marking the awaited celebration of Lord Ram's birth anniversary. After half a millennium, Lord Ram has finally found his abode in a grand temple, and now, on this auspicious day, we commemorate his birth in Ayodhya by adorning him with the 'Surya Tilak'."

The occurrence of 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami, arranged through a sophisticated arrangement of mirrors and lenses, stands as a remarkable feat of modern technology intertwined with religious devotion.

marks the first Ram Navami celebration following the consecration of the Ram idol at the newly inaugurated temple on January 22, an event overseen by PM Modi himself.

The intricate mechanism orchestrated a focused beam of sunlight, precisely illuminating Lord Ram's forehead for approximately 3 to 3.5 minutes at noon. This feat was made possible by the collaborative efforts of esteemed Indian scientists. Commissioned by the temple trust, the 'Surya Tilak' mechanism is a testament to India's scientific prowess and its harmonious integration with spiritual reverence.

While similar mechanisms exist in certain Jain temples and the Sun Temple at Konark, each with its unique engineering, the 'Surya Tilak' at Ayodhya Ram Mandir stands as a distinctive manifestation of innovation merging science with religious tradition.