Zelensky claims American politicians aren’t worried about Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced frustration over the delayed aid package for Ukraine, accusing United States politicians of prioritizing political gamesmanship over addressing the humanitarian crisis in his country. Zelensky's remarks come as United States lawmakers remain embroiled in a bitter dispute over the allocation of foreign aid, with a proposed package for Ukraine languishing in Congress for months.



In a pointed rebuke, Zelensky referenced recent comments by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who indicated a willingness to advance an aid bill for Israel without specifying a timeline for addressing Ukraine's assistance needs. Speaking to PBS NewsHour, Zelensky condemned the political maneuvering surrounding the aid package, denouncing it as a betrayal of democratic principles.



The Ukrainian leader expressed frustration that the plight of Ukrainians caught in the conflict has seemingly been overlooked in favor of political expediency. He criticized United States politicians for their apparent disregard for the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, accusing them of prioritizing personal agendas over the lives of those affected by the conflict.



Despite the delay, there are indications that progress may be forthcoming. Reports suggest that Johnson has committed to advancing the long-stalled Ukraine aid bill sought by President Joe Biden, signaling a potential breakthrough in the deadlock. However, House Republicans' previous reluctance to support the foreign aid package, which includes significant assistance for Ukraine, underscores the ongoing challenges in securing bipartisan consensus on the issue.



As tensions persist and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, Zelensky's criticisms highlight the urgent need for political leaders to set aside partisan differences and prioritize the well-being of those affected by conflict. The fate of the aid package remains uncertain, but the pressure is mounting on United States lawmakers to act swiftly and decisively to provide much-needed support to Ukraine in its time of need.

