Russian Troops Shell Bilopillia In Sumy Region Overnight: Houses, Gas Pipeline And Power Line Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 17, Russian invaders shelled Bilopillia in the Sumy region with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), damaging apartment blocks and private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Bilopillia came under MLSR attacks. Apartment blocks, private houses and cars were damaged, as well as a gas pipeline and a power line. 746 subscribers were left without electricity," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, one person sustained shrapnel wounds.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the night attack are being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops launched an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of the Yampil community in the Sumy region, wounding a 29-year-old man.