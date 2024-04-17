CBK: USD Stabilizes At KD 0.308

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- The Exchange rate of the US Dollar stabilized on Wednesday against the Kuwaiti Dinar at KD 0.308 and the Euro went up by 0.18 percent trading at KD 0.327 compared to Tuesday's rates, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said.

The CBK reported, in its daily bulletin, that the Pound Sterling went up by 0.03 percent to KD 0.383, the Swiss Franc by 0.10 percent to KD 0.337 and the Japanese Yen remained steady at KD 0.002.

Declared exchange prices, declared by the CBK, reflect average rates and not the transactions' actual ones. (end)

