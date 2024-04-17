Iran issues warning to foreign countries against assisting Israel

(MENAFN) As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, the Islamic Republic's defense minister, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, issued a stark warning to foreign nations, cautioning against any involvement in assisting Israel in its attacks against Iran. The warning, delivered early Sunday, comes in the wake of a massive airstrike launched by Iran against Israel, purportedly in retaliation for an Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate in Syria.



In his statement, Ashtiani emphasized that any country providing assistance to Israel, whether by opening its airspace or soil for attacks against Iran, would face serious repercussions from the Islamic Republic. The defense minister's remarks underscore Iran's determination to defend itself against perceived threats and aggression from Israel, as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate.



Additionally, Iran's mission to the United Nations issued a statement urging the United States to refrain from involvement in the conflict between Tehran and West Jerusalem. Characterizing the situation as a bilateral issue, the mission emphasized Iran's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, citing Israeli aggression against Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus as justification for its retaliatory actions.



The warning from Iran comes amidst confirmation of the launch of multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting Israel, with an imminent missile strike also announced. Israeli authorities have reportedly tracked over 100 drones heading towards the country, heightening fears of a significant escalation in the conflict. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are said to be actively working to intercept the incoming UAVs mid-air in an effort to mitigate the threat posed by the Iranian attack.



As the situation continues to unfold, the international community remains on edge, closely monitoring developments and urging restraint to prevent further escalation of hostilities. Iran's warning to foreign nations underscores the seriousness of the situation and highlights the potential for broader regional implications as tensions between Iran and Israel reach a critical juncture.

