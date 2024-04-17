Zelensky supports Israel

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has unequivocally denounced Iran's recent missile and drone strikes against Israel, drawing striking comparisons between Tehran's actions and the tactics employed by Russia in Ukraine. The condemnation follows Iran's retaliatory barrage against Israel on Saturday, purportedly in response to alleged Israeli airstrikes on the consular section of Iran's Embassy in Damascus, Syria, which resulted in the deaths of several Iranian military officers, including high-ranking generals.



Reports indicate that the Iranian strikes targeted multiple Israeli military installations, prompting a swift response from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who claimed to have intercepted the majority of the incoming projectiles with their air defenses. President Zelensky took to social media to express Ukraine's condemnation of Iran's aggression, highlighting the Ukrainian populace's firsthand experience with similar tactics employed by Russia, including the use of Shahed drones and Russian missiles.



The Ukrainian leader's statement underscores longstanding allegations by Kiev and its Western allies regarding Iran's purported provision of kamikaze UAVs to Russia, with assertions suggesting that Moscow may be manufacturing these drones under license. While Russia has not officially confirmed these allegations, Iran acknowledged in November 2022 that it had supplied Moscow with a limited number of drones ahead of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.



Zelensky's latest remarks not only condemn Iran's actions but also emphasize the perceived collaboration between Tehran and Moscow, casting Iran as a regional threat with potentially far-reaching implications. The Ukrainian president urged the international community to heed the significance of Iran's strikes on Israel as a "wake-up call," advocating for a resolute and unified response to address the growing threat posed by Tehran's actions in the Middle East.



As tensions escalate in the region, Zelensky's condemnation highlights the interconnected nature of geopolitical conflicts and the imperative for collective action in the face of aggression. With Ukraine's own struggle against Russian aggression serving as a backdrop, Zelensky's call for solidarity underscores the urgency of addressing emerging threats to regional stability and international security.

