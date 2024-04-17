India Lifts Export Ban On Onions For Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Government of India has lifted the export ban on onions for Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

The High Commission said that the export of upto 10000 MT of onions has been permitted vide the enclosed notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

The exemption for Sri Lanka reiterated India's Neighbourhood First policy, adding to the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festivities in Sri Lanka, the High Commission said.