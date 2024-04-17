Deputy Prime Minister Meets Commander Of US Air Forces Central

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Commander of the US Air Forces Central, H E Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich and H E Major General Derek France, the next Commander of the US Air Forces Central. During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest as well as cooperation and relations and ways to strengthen and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.