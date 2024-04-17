Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) --



1966 -- Kuwait Handball Association was proclaimed and accepted as member of the Kuwait Olympic Committee in May of the same year. It joined the International Handball Federation in 1970.

1977 -- Kuwait government decided to begin distributing villas to medium-income citizens for the first time in Kuwait.

1992 -- The Kuwaiti-Iraqi border demarcation committee approved the final map of the joint borders.

2000 -- The first anti-smoking international conference was inaugurated in Kuwait under sponsorship of the crown prince and prime minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

2000 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the Scientific Center, affiliated to the Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences.

2001 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree into law regulating foreign capitals' investments in the country.

2001 -- The State of Kuwait and the US decided to renew the joint defense treaty for 10 years.

2016 -- The Islamic Development Bank announced that Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) won its 2016 prize in science and development category.

2018 -- The National Assembly approved amendment of work law in the private sector.

2018 -- The Public Authority for Sport approved the statute of Kuwait Football Association (KFA) following its ratification by world football governing body (FIFA).

2023 -- Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dissolved the National Assembly, which was elected in 2020, in line with Article 107 of the Constitution in "victory to the will of people." (end)

bs













MENAFN17042024000071011013ID1108103834