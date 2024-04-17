In Photos | Six Dead As Boat Capsizes In Jhelum River In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) A boat carrying mostly school children capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, leaving six people dead, officials said.

The incident took place around 8 am in Gandbal Nowgam area here and six people have been pulled out of the river whose water level had risen over the last couple of days due to incessant rains in the Kashmir valley.

