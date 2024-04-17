Being Human Clothing Brand Opens Fourth Outlet In Wari

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Being Human Clothing, the popular fashion brand founded by the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, announces the opening of its fourth outlet in Bangladesh.

Located at 36 Ranking Street in Wari, Dhaka, the opening of a new outlet of the brand renowned for its fusion of style and social responsibility signifies the brands journey towards promoting fashion with a purpose, said a release.

The grand opening of the Wari outlet took place on March 29. It was an illustrious and star-studded event attended by prominent fashion influencers.

The occasion not only marks the brands growth but also underscores its commitment to making a positive impact on the fashion landscape of Bangladesh, added the release.

To celebrate the opening of another outlet, Being Human Clothing Bangladesh is offering free signed caps to the first 25 customers at the Wari outlet.

Additionally, the next 100 customers will receive complimentary bracelets, embodying the spirit of generosity and goodwill that defines the brand, concluded the release.