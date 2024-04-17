Malaysia Second Home To 3,604 Bangladeshis

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kuala Lumpur : As of January 31, 2024, as many as 3,604 Bangladeshis have set up their second home in Malaysia, the Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister informed the country's parliament recently, as per reports.

In his written speech to the parliament, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said there were 56,066 active "second home" pass holders in Malaysia as of January 31, 2024. Among them, there are participant pass holders as well as dependent ones.

The Malaysian minister on March 11 told the parliament that China held the highest number of active "Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H)" pass holders, at 24,765. They are followed by Australia (9,265), South Korea (4,940), Japan (4,733), Bangladesh (3,604) and the United Kingdom (2,234).

As per reports, as for Taiwan, the United States, Singapore and India, each have over 1,000 active MM2H pass holders.

In December 2023, the ministry revamped the MM2H programme by introducing a three-tiered system.

Datuk Seri Tiong said under the new system, applicants will be classified into different groups based on their eligibility.

The three-tiered system looks to cater to diverse financial situations, whereby under the Platinum tier, participants must have a fixed deposit of RM5 million, the Gold tier RM 2 million, and Silver RM 500,000.