In Frontline, 68 Combat Engagements Took Place Over Past Day

Over the past day, 68 combat engagements took place at the frontline.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

On April 16, there were 68x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 2x missile and 64x airstrikes, 75x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements.

Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians.

On April 16, airstrikes hit Popivka, Vozdvyzhenske (Sumy oblast), Zolochiv, Vesele, Volokhivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast), Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Zarichne, Verkhnokamyanske, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomaiske, Soloviove, Bila Hora, Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Antonivka, Kostyantynivka, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Kozatske (Kherson oblast)

More than 110x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Kupyansk axis: on April 11, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

Lyman axis: the enemy conducted 9x attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Terny, Torske, Hryhorivka (Donetsk oblast) and Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian forces repelled 19x attacks of the adversary in the vicinities of Verkhnokamyanske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, using air attacks, attempted to improve its tactical position.

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 11x attacks in the vicinities of Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, where the invaders made 20x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy conducted 4x attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), Robotyne, northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. For instance, on April 16, the invaders launched 5x unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhausting the enemy all along the line of contact.

On April 16, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 6x concentrations of troops, 2x command posts of the adversary.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 1x concentration of russian troops.