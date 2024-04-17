Sandeep Marwah Honoured For Promoting Indo Japan Relations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), was bestowed with a prestigious award in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards strengthening Indo-Japan relations. The accolade was presented during the 'Developing India Japan Business' event organized by Nupur Tewari of Indo Japan Connect, held at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi.



Marwah's relentless efforts in fostering closer ties between India and Japan through the medium of art and culture were lauded by attendees and dignitaries alike. Reflecting on the deep-rooted relations between the two nations, he emphasized the pivotal role played by ICMEI in bridging cultural divides and nurturing mutual understanding.



"We have very deep relations with Japan, and at ICMEI, we have brought the two countries closer to each other through art and culture," remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah, underscoring the significance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.



The event received invaluable support from the Indo Japan Film and Cultural Forum, further highlighting the collaborative efforts aimed at fostering greater cooperation between India and Japan across various sectors.



In addition to receiving the prestigious award, Sandeep Marwah had the privilege of presenting awards to other distinguished personalities in attendance. Among the noted dignitaries who spoke at the conference were: Koji Sato, Director General, The Japan Foundation, Siddharth Deshmukh, President, Indo Japan Business Council (IJBC), Dr. Neerja Hajela, Yakult Danone India Ltd, Hidehiko Akiyama, Nippon Airways, Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, President, Lava International, Harinder Sikka, Author, Takashi Suzuki Director JETRO.



The presence of such esteemed dignitaries underscored the significance of the event and highlighted the shared commitment towards furthering bilateral ties between India and Japan.



