Healthcare Platform Medibuddy Achieves Break-Even In FY24

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy on Wednesday said it reached break-even with a marginal loss as it closed the previous fiscal year (FY23-24), approaching towards EBITDA neutrality.

The company said its user base has witnessed a growth of 2.4 times over the last three years, serving close to 3 crore people with over 1 crore subscribers.

"By leveraging technology, MediBuddy's platform enhances doctor-patient interactions. This commitment to innovation is fueling our remarkable growth and expanding healthcare access nationwide," said Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy.

The company said its focus is now on exploring mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities in key healthcare areas such as chronic disease management, mental health, diabetes, women's care, and weight management, backed by an $18 million capital pool.

The company has a network of over 90,000 doctors across more than 22 specialities, and over 7,100 hospitals and clinics

MediBuddy said it has also on-boarded over 10,000 hospitals and diagnostic centres for all radiology and pathology investigations.

"We empower doctors through our platform, offering accessible care via video consultations, hospital visits, clinics, pharmacy deliveries, and diagnostic services," said Kannan.