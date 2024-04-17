Ukrainian Paratroopers Destroy Russian Tank And Infantry Fighting Vehicle

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces destroyed an enemy tank and infantry fighting vehicle using FPV drones.

The Air Assault Forces Command reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported, posting a video.

Aerial reconnaissance detected enemy objects as they tried to cross the field.

Ukraine's major power planted because air defense had“zero missiles left” - Zelensky

"First, we managed to hit an infantry fighting vehicle and then hit a tank. The tank was blown up at the site, but the infantry fighting vehicle was burning up in the nearest planting," the command said.

As reported, Ukrainian reconnaissance men neutralized a Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system.