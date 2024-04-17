Ukrainian Paratroopers Destroy Russian Tank And Infantry Fighting Vehicle

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces destroyed an enemy tank and infantry fighting vehicle using FPV drones.
The Air Assault Forces Command reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported, posting a video.
Aerial reconnaissance detected enemy objects as they tried to cross the field. Read also:
Ukraine's major power plant destroy
ed because air defense had“zero missiles left” - Zelensky
"First, we managed to hit an infantry fighting vehicle and then hit a tank. The tank was blown up at the site, but the infantry fighting vehicle was burning up in the nearest planting," the command said.
As reported, Ukrainian reconnaissance men neutralized a Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system.
MENAFN17042024000193011044ID1108103697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.