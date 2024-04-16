(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including biotech and pharma stocks reports on breaking news on Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX ), a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, has turned traders heads today as its volume passes over 500 Million shares on news.

The stock is trading at $0.1795, spiking 0.0607or 51.0943% on volume of over 567 Million shares. The stock had a morning high of 0.2570.

Jaguar announced that it has signed an exclusive 5-year in-license agreement with United Kingdom-based Venture Life Group PLC ("Venture Life"), an international consumer health company focused on the global self-care market, for Venture Life's FDA-approved oral mucositis prescription product, Gelclair, for the U.S. market.

"We are very happy to have executed the in-license agreement for Gelclair - and thus to have initiated Jaguar's commercial footprint in our core focus area of cancer supportive care," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "Oral mucositis is among the most common, painful, and debilitating cancer treatment-related side effects. Gelclair is a protective gel with a mechanical action indicated for the management of pain and relief of pain by adhering to the mucosal surface of the mouth, soothing oral lesions of various etiologies, including oral mucositis/stomatitis. Unlike other products for oral mucositis, it is not a numbing agent and does not sting the mouth."

Oral mucositis, also called "chemo mouth," has emerged as the most significant adverse event in oncology according to a National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) task force.1 Up to 40% of all patients treated with chemotherapy develop oral mucositis, and this percentage rises to approximately 90% for patients with head and neck cancers treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Of the latter, 19% may end up being hospitalized, experiencing a delay in antineoplastic treatment for high-grade mucositis management, resulting in a reduction of the quality of life, a worse prognosis and an increase in patient management costs.2

"A key attribute in the management of head and neck cancer patients with Gelclair is, in my experience, to delay the onset which may decrease the severity of oral mucositis, allowing the patients to continue meeting their nutritional needs without having to go on a feeding tube, supporting their ability to withstand their 6 weeks of radiation therapy without having to go to lower doses or treatment interruptions, and to avoid the need for heavy prescription meds for oral mucositis-related pain," said Maged Ghaly, MD, a radiation oncologist at Northwell Health Cancer Institute, Monter Cancer Center.

News

Research more Biotech and pharma stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.