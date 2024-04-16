Lower House Speaker, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations, Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh on Tuesday stressed the "deep-rooted" relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

Safadi and Al Sheikh commended the "strong" bilateral ties and the ongoing coordination between HRH Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi and Al Sheikh also emphasised the need to bolster joint parliamentary efforts and align their positions in Arab and international forums to serve the interests of their peoples and the region.

In the meeting, attended by several members from both chambers, Safadi voiced Jordan's gratitude for Saudi Arabia's support, referring to recent telephonic conversations between the King and Crown Prince Mohammed, which reflect the solidarity and cooperation aimed at realising the mutual benefits of the two kingdoms.

The two speakers also reiterated their commitment to the indivisible security and stability of Jordan and Saudi Arabia. They also affirmed their unified stance in supporting the Palestinians, halting the aggression against Gaza, and backing the Palestinians' right to establish their independent state.

Al Sheikh hailed the high level that Jordanian-Saudi relations have reached, highlighting the continuous cooperation with the Lower House and the exchange of expertise between joint committees in both chambers.

He also underscored the importance of implementing the outcomes of visits by the committees of the two chambers, reflecting their commitment to further enhancing bilateral relations.