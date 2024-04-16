FM, EU Commissioner Discuss Development Cooperation, Regional De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Tuesday discussed the Jordanian-European partnership, with both officials reaffirming their mutual commitment to fostering comprehensive development across all sectors.

The discussion, over the phone, also encompassed the EU's support to Jordan in alleviating the impacts of regional crises, bolstering development initiatives, and enhancing the welfare of Syrian refugees residing in Jordan.



Safadi expressed his appreciation for the EU's substantial assistance to Jordan, amounting to [902.4 million, pledged during His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Brussels last November.

Safadi underscored the need for such support to ensure a dignified livelihood for Syrian refugees until a resolution to the Syrian crisis is reached and facilitating their safe and voluntary repatriation. He also highlighted the economic and financial challenges confronting Jordan due to the persistent regional crises, specifically the Syrian crisis and the current Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Safadi also emphasised the critical need to fortify the Jordanian economy and generate employment opportunities for the Kingdom's youth, asserting that increased EU assistance to Jordan has become more pressing.

The conversation also touched upon the issue of regional escalation, with a specific focus on efforts to halt the Israeli war on Gaza and ensure civilian protection, stressing the urgency to intensify efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, along with the immediate and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid across the Strip.

Safadi reiterated that de-escalation necessitates an end to the aggression against Gaza and the pursuit of genuine efforts to implement a two-state solution.



He also reaffirmed that such a solution remains the only viable path to resolve the conflict and achieve security, stability, and peace in the region, warning against the potential repercussions of further Israeli escalation in the region.