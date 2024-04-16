Senate President, Iraqi President Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez on Tuesday met Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, who is on an official visit to Jordan.



The meeting underscored the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, with Fayez emphasising His Majesty King Abdullah's consistent directive to extend all possible Jordanian support to Iraq.

Fayez reiterated that Iraq's security and stability are of "paramount" importance to Jordan, affirming Amman's backing for Baghdad's counter-terrorism efforts, aimed at restoring peace and stability in Iraq. Fayez also highlighted the need to accelerate the implementation of strategic projects agreed upon by both countries, which would mutually benefit both nations.

Regarding the latest regional developments and the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, Fayez voiced Jordan's strong condemnation of such brutal acts, calling for an immediate halt to this brutal aggression. He also commended the King's

"relentless" efforts at regional and international levels to end this war.

Fayez also urged the international community to convene a conference to impose a political solution to the occupation, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution, noting that the Kingdom was the first to break the Israeli-imposed siege on Gaza, with the Jordanian armed forces conducting airdrops to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza residents.

The Iraqi president, on his part, hailed the high level of strategic relations between Iraq and Jordan, affirming Iraq's commitment to bolstering these ties and supporting Jordan's security and stability. He also cautioned against voices that seek to destabilise the robust relations between the two nations.

During the visit, Rashid also met with Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi and senior officials, including the ministers of industry from both countries and the acting Iraqi ambassador in Amman.

Rashid emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in various sectors and asserted that Iraq's security and stability are integral to regional security, voicing his appreciation for Jordan's supportive stance towards Iraq, particularly in combating terrorism.

The Iraqi president also underscored the significance of regular trilateral meetings between Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt to realise the goals set during previous summits and to foster economic cooperation among the three nations.



He also reiterated Iraq's solidarity with the Palestinians in their quest for an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi voiced Jordan's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iraq in various fields,

stressing the importance of parliamentary coordination in serving the interests of both nations and addressing major regional issues, with the Palestinian cause being of utmost importance.