Greenenergybreaks - Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Portable Gosolar Solution Now Available At Largest Department Store Chain In Europe

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) , a leader in the field of photovoltaic energy storage, announced that its GoSolar portable solar-energy storage solution will now be offered for sale at El Corte Inglés S.A., the largest department store group in Europe. According to the announcement, the launch of the GoSolar system represents El Corte Inglés S.A.'s commitment to innovation and sustainability. The department store chain is the only remaining department store chain in Spain and Portugal. The company has built a reputation for offering a wide range of products, including music, movies, portable and household electronics, furniture, hardware, books, clothes, groceries, gourmet food, cars and real estate, at retail locations as well as online. GoSolar is designed to provide consumers with capabilities much like Turbo's flagship SunBox product but at a fraction of the cost and size.“We are very excited that El Corte Inglés S.A., the third largest department store group in the world, will be selling our GoSolar product,” said Turbo Energy CEO Mariano Soria in the press release.“This development, we believe, will contribute to the sustainable reduction of energy costs for thousands of homes and businesses.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a Spanish company focused on being a leader in photovoltaic energy storage technology managed through artificial intelligence (“AI”). The company's goal is to develop innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of AI and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TURB are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN