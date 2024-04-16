Greenenergybreaks - Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Portable Gosolar Solution Now Available At Largest Department Store Chain In Europe

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) , a leader in the field of photovoltaic energy storage, announced that its GoSolar portable solar-energy storage solution will now be offered for sale at El Corte Inglés S.A., the largest department store group in Europe. According to the announcement, the launch of the GoSolar system represents El Corte Inglés S.A.'s commitment to innovation and sustainability. The department store chain is the only remaining department store chain in Spain and Portugal. The company has built a reputation for offering a wide range of products, including music, movies, portable and household electronics, furniture, hardware, books, clothes, groceries, gourmet food, cars and real estate, at retail locations as well as online. GoSolar is designed to provide consumers with capabilities much like Turbo's flagship SunBox product but at a fraction of the cost and size.“We are very excited that El Corte Inglés S.A., the third largest department store group in the world, will be selling our GoSolar product,” said Turbo Energy CEO Mariano Soria in the press release.“This development, we believe, will contribute to the sustainable reduction of energy costs for thousands of homes and businesses.”
About Turbo Energy S.A.
Turbo Energy is a Spanish company focused on being a leader in photovoltaic energy storage technology managed through artificial intelligence (“AI”). The company's goal is to develop innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of AI and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at
