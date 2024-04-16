Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Receives Approval To Commence Human Pilot Study Evaluating GLP-1, Dehydratech

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has received approval to begin a new human pilot study. The approval, which was granted by an independent third-party ethics review board, enables Lexaria to move forward with its plan to conduct a GLP-1 study investigating GLP-1 drugs and DehydraTECH(TM). According to the announcement, subject recruitment will begin immediately with the first dosing expected within the next month; the company plans to complete the study this summer. The study will be comprised of two study arms and will include up to nine healthy volunteers. The study is designed to compare a single 7 mg dose of Rybelsus(R) (semaglutide) against two different, concentration-matched 7 mg DehydraTECH-enabled semaglutide formulations from crushed Rybelsus.“I am excited about this study,” said Lexaria CEO Chris Bunka in the press release.“The Lexaria scientific team believes that a dissolvable oral tablet that delivers an effective fraction of semaglutide along with reduced side effects could potentially offer valuable benefits to the pharmaceutical industry that might lead to a higher likelihood of favorable strategic partnering with leading industry players in GLP-1. Most GLP-1 drugs sold today are administered by painful and expensive injection devices. More effective and tolerable oral delivery of GLP-1 drugs could be extremely valuable to patients and to industry.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 41 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN