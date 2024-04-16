Ella English Releases New Middle Grade Fantasy - Selena Flowers and the Cursed Ruby

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Selena Flowers and the Cursed Ruby promises readers a spellbinding adventure into a world teeming with magic, courage, and the unbreakable bonds of family.



Baltimore, MD (date) - Ella English is pleased to announce the release of her new middle grade fantasy novel, Selena Flowers and the Cursed Ruby. This is first installment of The Merblood Saga and is set to hit shelves on April 30, 2024.



In the quaint coastal town of Madderly Bay, twelve-year-old Selena Flowers finds her tranquil life shattered when she begins to have unsettling premonitions, signaling a nightmarish encounter lurking beneath the waves. Selena Flowers and the Cursed Ruby plunges readers into a gothic mansion perched on the edge of a cliff, where Selena and her mother Fiona uncover a legacy fraught with dark secrets and danger.



As Selena navigates the complexities of her new surroundings, she crosses paths with Faustina, an undead mermaid queen cursed to eternal youth and driven by a malevolent desire to expand her ghostly army. With Fiona's life hanging in the balance, Selena embarks on a perilous quest to retrieve a mysterious ruby necklace—the key to reversing the curse and saving her mother from a watery fate.



Selena Flowers and the Cursed Ruby is a tale of magic, bravery, and the power of familial love. Through Selena's journey, readers are transported to an enchanting world where every decision carries weight and every choice shapes destiny. As the clock ticks and tensions rise, Selena must confront her deepest fears and harness the strength within her heart to triumph over darkness.



About the Author:

Ella English is an accomplished artist and storyteller with a passion for nurturing creativity in children. Inspired by her own experiences as a mother and her love for the fantastical, English crafts narratives that ignite the imagination and captivate readers of all ages. Her dedication to inspiring young minds is evident in Selena Flowers and the Cursed Ruby, a testament to the enduring power of storytelling. Ella lives in Baltimore, MD and is the author/illustrator of the Kitty in the City chapter book series.



