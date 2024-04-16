Employee Art Contest Honors Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Through Creative Lens On World Art Day

MENAFN - 3BL) At Henkel, we are united by our purpose: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. To commemorate World Art Day we are happy to share how the power of art helps to foster understanding and engagement.

Each year Henkel organizes an Art Contest to honor the legacy and words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Employees and their family members are invited to illustrate what the words of Dr. King mean to them.

“This contest raises awareness of the life, work, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and inspires engagement to help create a better world for future generations. It's exciting to see the beautiful illustrations by our employees and their families as they reflect on Dr. King's dream of freedom and equity for all and show how impactful a vehicle of expression art truly is.” – Chandra Coupet, VP Finance, Henkel Consumer Brands Professional NA and Executive Sponsor for Henkel Black Alliance (HBA).

As we unveil this year's illustrations, we want to thank our remarkable and talented Henkel colleagues and family members who participated. We believe that we have a responsibility to create a better world for future generations and this belief is a core component of our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Please view the video above and reflect on what you can do to create a more inclusive and equitable society.