'Withheld Some Political Posts At Election Commission Request', Says Elon Musk's X

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Social media platform X on April 16 said that it had restrained certain posts in India featuring political content from elected officials, political parties, and candidates for office following directives from the country's Election Commission, Reuters reported.X (formerly known as Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, expressed disagreement with the orders issued by the election commission. \"We call on the Election Commission to publish all of its takedown orders going forward,\" X said, boasting nearly a billion eligible voters, is poised to embark on the world's largest electoral process starting on April 19 Sabha Elections 2024The Election Commission (EC) announced the full schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, four state assemblies, and by-elections for 26 assembly seats in March.

Also Read | EC announces elections 2024 dates: Full schedule of 7 phases of pollingChief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the results of this General Elections, known as the largest democratic exercise in the world, will be announced on June 4.The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting April 19 to June 1.See the General Election Schedule HerePhase 1: The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 with begin on April 19. A total of 21 states and Union Territories will undergo polling in this phase. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands, and parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Assam, Bihar will undergo polling in the first phase 2: Beginning April 26, the second phase will cover 13 states and UTs. Kerala, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and West Bengal will vote 3: The third phase will commence on May 7 in 12 states and UTs. Gujarat, Goa, and parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam will undergo polling 4: The fourth phase, covering 10 states and UTs, is set to begin on May 13. A total of 10 states and Union Territories will undergo polling in this phase. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal will vote in this phase 5: Beginning May 20, the fifth phase will cover eight states and UTs. Ladakh, and parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bihar will undergo voting in this phase 6: The sixth phase will commence on May 25 in seven states and UTs. Delhi, Haryana, and parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will vote in this phase 7: Beginning June 1, the seventh and last phase will cover eight states and UTs. Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha will vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls.(With inputs from Reuters)

