Brigadier General Shapovalov Appointed Commander Of Operational Command South

Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov has been appointed commander of Ukraine's Operational Command South.

Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk introduced the newly appointed commander to the personnel of the Operational Command South.

"The tasks facing us require the involvement of forces, experience, creativity and effort, but I am confident in our ability to work fruitfully and achieve our goals. With the joint work of a cohesive team, we will be able to achieve great results," Shapovalov said.

Photo credit: Operational Command South