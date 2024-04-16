Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3145416 ROME -- Kuwait's former interior minister Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah lauded Tuesday the fruitful strategic cooperation between the State of Kuwait and NATO for its impact on regional security and stability.

3145307 GAZA -- As soon as the Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Khan Yunis, the scale of the massive destruction by the Israeli aggression began to unfold through residential buildings, public facilities and roads after four months of incursion.

3145346 BEIRUT -- Plight of Palestinians languishing behind the Israeli occupation' iron bars is worsening day after another and their miserable condition is prohibited by international and humanitarian laws, the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union has affirmed.

3145391 WASHINGTON -- The shattered bodies and fractured lives of Gaza's children are a testament to the brutality being forced upon them, Tess Ingram, spokesperson of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said.

3145406 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's national team hammered Malaysia's 15-1 in the opening match of the World Ice Hockey championship, hosted here in Kuwait. (end)

