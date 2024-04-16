Lee Hsien Loong To Be Singapore Senior Minister In New Cabinet: Lawrence Wong

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SINGAPORE, Apr 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, will take on the role of senior minister, in the new cabinet, Deputy Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, told local media yesterday.

Lawrence Wong also noted that, he expects existing cabinet members to remain in their current portfolios despite some marginal adjustments.

Lee Hsien Loong announced Monday that, he will hand over power to his successor, Lawrence Wong, on May 15.– NNN-XINHUA

