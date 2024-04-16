Voting Begins In Solomon Islands' Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HONIARA, Solomon Islands, Apr 17 (NNN-PINA) – Voting in Solomon Islands' parliamentary election begins this morning, after the opening of the polling stations across the country.

A total of 334 candidates are vying for 50 seats in the parliamentary election.

Voters will cast their ballots in a joint election, encompassing both national and provincial elections.

A total of 816 candidates are contending for positions in the provincial assemblies, and 89 for the Honiara City Council.

Polls opened at 7.00 a.m. local time, this morning and will close at 4.00 p.m.– NNN-PINA