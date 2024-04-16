Galushchenko At EU Energy Ministers' Meeting: Russians Want To Achieve Ukraine's Complete Blackout

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko has attended an informal meeting of the EU energy ministers, dedicated to the development of energy infrastructure.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Galushchenko, attacks on energy infrastructure are unprecedented, both for Ukraine and for the entire world. Ukraine's energy infrastructure, such as an electricity transmission system, gas transportation system and underground gas storages, has long become a part of the European energy system.

“Therefore, any attack on Ukraine's energy system threatens the energy security of the EU,” Galushchenko stressed, adding that non-standard responses must be found to the unprecedented challenges, which Ukraine is facing now.

Among other things, Galushchenko briefed the European colleagues about Russian massive attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, as well as the measures taken to eliminate the consequences of such attacks.

“The enemy has modified tactics and weapons that it uses. Recent attacks targeted thermal and hydro power generating facilities, i.e. the maneuvering capacities, as well as the power transmission system, namely autotransformers and substations. Russians want to achieve Ukraine's complete blackout. That is why it is essential to consolidate our efforts in order to counter Russian aggression next winter,” Galushchenko noted.

The Ukrainian minister emphasized that, as part of preparations for the next heating season, it is necessary not only to restore the damaged objects but increase the balancing and distributed generating capacities.

Galushchenko expressed gratitude to the European colleagues for humanitarian aid and contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, totaling more than EUR 410 million.

He also briefed his European counterparts about the needs of Ukraine's energy sector in terms of restoration and called on EU Member States to assist Ukraine with the development of distributed generation, as well as accelerate the implementation of renewable energy projects.

Special attention was paid to the importance of raising the existing limit on the cross-border trade in electricity between Ukraine and other ENTSO-E countries.

In the context of preparations for the next winter period, the issue of the expiration of the Russian gas transit contact was raised. In this regard, Galushchenko spoke of Russian attacks on Ukraine's gas infrastructure and noted the importance of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities in terms of the European energy security.

On the sidelines of the EU energy ministers' meeting, Galushchenko also met with his counterparts from Belgium, Denmark, Lithuania, Moldova, and the Czech Republic.

A reminder that, on April 11, 2024, Russian projectiles caused damage to substations and power generating facilities of Ukrenergo National Power Company in five regions.

Photo: gov