Heavy Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Targeting S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRU, Apr 16 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation forces' warplanes launched heavy airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, targeting properties and vehicles, and resulting in casualties and injuries.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that Israeli warplanes targeted two vehicles in the town of Shehabiyah.

Additionally, enemy drones conducted an air raid on the town of Yaroun, resulting in the destruction of a residential property, as confirmed by the NNA.

Furthermore, NNA noted artillery shelling by the enemy targeted mainly the center of Markaba town and the outskirts of Kafr Kila.

In response, the Lebanese resistance issued a statement expressing condolences for one of its members who was killed by the occupying forces in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, the NNA announced the death of one person and the injury of another due to a drone attack launched by the occupation forces, targeting a vehicle in Ain Bal. (end)

