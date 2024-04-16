EU Worried About Increased Israeli Settlers' Violence In The West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 16 (KUNA) -- The European Union said on Tuesday that they are gravely concerned about the worsening situation in the occupied West Bank where Israeli settlers' violence, intimidation, and destruction of homes and property have continued over the past few days.

We condemn all attacks against civilians, including the reported killings of four Palestinians.

High representative Josep Borrell call in press release "on Israel to step up efforts to prevent recurrent settler violence against Palestinians and ensure the perpetrators of crimes are held accountable."

The EU recalls that settlements are illegal under international law and constitute an obstacle to peace.

In the current situation, all efforts should be directed at preventing further tensions and to de-escalate. (end)

htms







MENAFN16042024000071011013ID1108102916