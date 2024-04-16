Kuwait Wins Opener Of World Ice Hockey Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national team hammered Malaysia's 15-1 in the opening match of the World Ice Hockey championship, hosted here in Kuwait on Tuesday evening.

The game, hosted by Kuwait Winter Games Club, saw the Blue Team scoring five goals in the first set of the period, six in the second and four in the final. Malaysia's only goal was scored in the second period.

In another encounter today, Mongolia defeated Indonesia 9-3.

Speaking to reporters following the match, a Kuwaiti player Mohammad Al-Duaij voiced hope that the great result of the game would give impetus to the team and enhance their self-confidence.

The Kuwaiti team is now better prepared for the coming crucial match against Mongolia, due this Thursday, he said.

Al-Duaij thanked Kuwait Winter Games Club and the Kuwaiti fans for the great support to the team before and during the match, saying that their support was a main cause of the factory.

Earlier today, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Dawood Marafi, the sponsor of the event, announced the championship open, voicing best wishes for the participants. (Pickup previous) tab

