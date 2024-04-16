World Bank Appoints Dione As Vice Pres. Of MENA Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 16 (KUNA) -- The World Bank appointed on Tuesday Ousmane Dione as the new Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

In a press release, the Bank said "Dione will lead the World Bank's strategic partnerships with clients and stakeholders across the region, oversee an active operational portfolio of 139 projects with financing over USD 27 billion, and guide the region's delivery of cutting-edge knowledge, policy advice and advisory services."

"Under Dione's leadership, the World Bank will continue to provide critical support to MENA countries in the face of complex, multifaceted challenges," the statement said.

"Priorities include driving forward economic transformation and private sector job creation, human capital development with inclusive social protection, education and health systems, climate resilience underpinned by green energy, water and food security, and access to critical infrastructure including digital development," the statement added.

In Dione's most recent position as Country Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sudan, he led a major expansion of the Bank's engagement, overseeing a portfolio of USD 17.5 billion.

Under his leadership, Ethiopia became the Bank's largest IDA client with a wide-ranging program to drive transformative impact for people, including by expanding access to water, electricity, and health services.

In Sudan, he played a crucial role in paving the way for the country's full re-engagement with the World Bank after nearly three decades.

Dione joined the World Bank in 2000 and has worked on development issues with countries spanning income groups across Africa, East Asia, Latin America and South Asia.

A Senegalese national, Dione holds a Ph.D. in Water Resources Engineering from the University of Lyon 3. (end)

