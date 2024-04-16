(MENAFN- Baystreet) Agnico, Alphamin, Alamos at 52-Week Highs Friday

ADF, West Red Lake Gold at 52-Week Highs on NewsGrown Rogue Hits 52-Week High on NewsCentamin, Alphamin at 52-Week High on NewsEnerplus, Tantalus, G2 at 52-Week Highs on News







UniDoc Hits 52-Week High on News UniDoc Health (C) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Tuesday. UniDoc announced the deployment of an H3 Health Cube to Ketchikan, Alaska. This initiative, in collaboration with Planet Defense, LLC, marks a significant advancement in delivering healthcare solutions to remote and underserved areas.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.35 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.18 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Entree Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $1.59 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Great Pacific Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.41 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.35 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment MAR) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Valeura Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.84 Tuesday. No news stories available today.ZTEST Electronics Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

