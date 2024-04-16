Gujarat: BJP, Congress LS Candidates File Nominations In Presence Of High-Profile Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, April 16 (IANS) Numerous public gatherings and processions marked the filing of nomination papers by BJP and Congress candidates in the presence of high-profile leaders for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections across various constituencies in Gujarat.

Union Agriculture Minister and BJP candidate for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, Parshottam Rupala, held a massive procession followed by a public meeting before filing his nomination papers.

The event was attended by several high-profile leaders, including former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Governor Vajubhai Vala, Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, former MLA Bharat Boghra, Rajya Sabha MPs Ram Mokariya and Kesridevsinh Jhala, local leaders Jayrajsinh from Gondal, and heads of major cooperatives, among others.

During his speech, Rupala expressed his gratitude towards the senior leaders and party workers for their dedicated efforts in the Rajkot constituency. Speaking to the media, he also apologized to the Kshatriya community, emphasizing unity and cooperation as critical themes for his campaign.

On the other side, the Congress demonstrated significant public support with their candidates filing nominations at various district headquarters. In Ahmedabad West, Bharat Makwana was joined by local and state leaders, reflecting a strong show of solidarity among party ranks.

Similar gatherings were seen in other constituencies including Kutch, Gandhinagar, Amreli, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Valsad, and Porbandar, where candidates were accompanied by a mix of state leaders, local politicians, and community members.

Notable among the attendees for the Congress were Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil, Rajya Sabha member Amiben Yajnik, AICC Secretary Ramkishan Ojha, and former opposition leader Paresh Dhanani, each supporting their respective candidates and rallying public support. The nomination events were marked by speeches that highlighted the parties' agendas.