(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan: The Latest Addition to Seoul's Hospitality Scene" data-link=" Myeongdong Namsan: The Latest Addition to Seoul's Hospitality Scene" class="whatsapp">Shar SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2024 - Travelodge Hotels Asia proudly unveils its newest addition, Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan, marking another milestone in the city's hospitality landscape. Situated in the dynamic Myeongdong district, this contemporary hotel enriches Travelodge's esteemed Seoul portfolio alongside Travelodge Myeongdong City Hall, Travelodge Myeongdong Euljiro, and Travelodge Dongdaemun. General Manager, Paul Lee leads this venture, bringing a fresh perspective to the vibrant Myeongdong district for both leisure and business travellers.







Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan

'Our vision with Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan was to create a space where comfort meets convenience, offering our guests a truly unique experience in Seoul,' says Paul Lee, General Manager. 'We are excited to welcome travellers from all over the world to discover the vibrant energy and charm of this amazing city through our hotel.'

Special Opening Rate

Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan is thrilled to offer a special opening rate, inviting travellers to experience the best of Seoul's hospitality at an unbeatable value of KRW 96,000 a night. 'We want our guests to experience the comfort and convenience of Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan while enjoying exceptional value,' says Paul Lee. This exclusive offer is available for a limited time until 30 June 2024.

Catering to Every Traveller

Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan features a diverse range of room types to cater to the unique needs of every visitor:

Standard Queen: Ideal for solo travellers.

Superior Queen/Twin: Perfect for couples or friends.

Deluxe Plus Queen: Spacious for extended stays.

Friends and Family: Accommodating for small groups or families.

Accessible Rooms: Ensuring comfort for all guests.

Each room type is thoughtfully designed to provide maximum comfort and functionality, ensuring a restful and enjoyable stay.

Seoul-Inspired Design and Modern Amenities

The hotel's design pays homage to Seoul's cultural heritage with beautiful wall decal of the city's iconic landmarks. Guests will enjoy a blend of local charm and modern amenities, including:

Snooze: Restful sleep in Travelodge Asia's signature beds.

Stream: Stay connected with high-speed Wi-Fi.

Soak: Refresh in showers and bathtubs.

Service: 24-hour warm and attentive hospitality.

Social: Multi-use all-day communal space

Sweat: Modern gym facilities.

Spin: Convenient self-service laundromat.

Smart: Nearby convenience stores.

Station: Self-service pantry for long stays.

Storage: Secure luggage storage.

Prime Location Near Seoul's Attractions

Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan is ideally located in the heart of Seoul, providing travellers with the perfect base to explore the city's iconic attractions. Its prime location guarantees walking distance to public transportation and easy access to landmarks such as N Seoul Tower, Myeongdong Cathedral Church, Namsangol Hanok Village, Myeongdong Shopping Street, and Dongdaemun Design Plaza. Additionally, the hotel is surrounded by diverse dining options that showcase Seoul's vibrant food scene, from authentic street food to refined international dining experiences. Travellers can seamlessly experience the perfect blend of cultural exploration and culinary adventures that defines Seoul, all while enjoying the convenience and comfort of Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan.

'Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan isn't just a new addition to our South Korea portfolio; it's a testament to our growing commitment to this vibrant country. We look forward to further expansion in South Korea, bringing more Travelodge Asia experiences to travellers,' concludes Paul Lee.

Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan is owned by Plenitude Berhad, a public listed company in Malaysia with investments in hospitality and property development.

Hashtag: #TravelodgeHotelsAsia #TravelodgeAsia #TravelodgeKorea #TravelodgeMyeongdongNamsan #TLMN

























The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Plenitude Berhad

Plenitude Berhad is a public listed company with investments in hospitality and property development. Since its incorporation on 6 November 2000, the Plenitude Group has commanded a diverse portfolio of business ventures related to property and has built a reliable track record in the real estate industry. Its developments are recognized for their strategic locations, easy accessibility, and comprehensive amenities. For more information about Plenitude, visit its website,

Plenitude Berhad diversified into the hospitality industry in 2001 with only 220 rooms and has proudly expanded its ownership of hotels. The Group currently holds over 2,000 hotel rooms inventory across Malaysia, alongside its international hotels, in South Korea and Japan. Today, the hospitality division of Plenitude Berhad encompasses hotel and resort properties ranging from international hospitality brands to home-grown brands and two residences. For more information, visit,

For more information, log on to



Travelodge Hotels (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (TLA)

Travelodge Hotels (Asia) Pte. Ltd., is a hotel management and franchise company responsible for the development of hotels in Asia under the globally-recognised Travelodge brand. Travelodge Asia predominantly focuses on select services, midscale hotels in strategic locations in gateway cities and key travel destinations across Asia including Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Thailand.

About the Travelodge brand in Asia

A globally-recognised brand with more than 80 years of history, the Travelodge brand was brought to Asia to provide a value-for-experience accommodation option focusing on providing comfort, convenience and connectivity.

Travelodge Cashback

The opening of Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan also brings the opportunity to benefit further from the Travelodge Cashback programme. Members can get access to exclusive rates and earn up to 5% cashback credits on their stays, redeemable for their next bookings at any Travelodge hotels across Asia. Additional member benefits include early check-in, late check-out, and special offers, making every stay even more rewarding.

For more information, please log on to



Travelodge Hotels Asia