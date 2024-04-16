(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Lifted into Green
Dow Futures Haler
Indexes Lose Ground as Yields Streak Higher
Dow Hikes with Strong Retail Sales
Markets Try to Collect Selves After Friday Drubbing Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Dow Fights to End 6-Day Skid Advertisment
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher on Tuesday, as the blue-chip average attempted to snap a six-day losing streak.
The Dow recovered 114.47 points to open Tuesday at 37,849.58.
The S&P 500 index fell back 3.75 points to 5,057.63.
The NASDAQ inched up 4.13 points to 15,889.15.
UnitedHealth shares rallied more than 6% on the back of better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter. But Johnson & Johnson, another Dow member, posted mixed quarterly results, sending shares down almost 2%.
Morgan Stanley advanced more than 2% after beating analyst consensus forecasts on both lines. Bank of America also topped expectations for the quarter, but shares slipped around 3%.
America's largest companies have given Wall Street reason for optimism in the early innings of the new corporate earnings season. Of the less than 10% of S&P 500-listed firms that have reported financials, nearly four of of every five have exceeded Wall Street consensus. estimates
Prices for the 10-year Treasury tumbled, raising yields to 4.68% from Monday's 4.62%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices subtracted 19 cents to $85.22 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices moved mildly ahead, 70 cents, to $2,383.70 U.S. an ounce.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN16042024000212011056ID1108102530
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.